Bethesda Delays ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ To 2019

'The Elder Scrolls' fans will have to wait until 2019 to play the mobile version of Bethesda's flagship franchise.

While there’s been a lot of negativity around Bethesda lately with the release of Fallout 76 and the abundance of fan backlash, one thing fans were excited for was the release of The Elder Scrolls: Blades. However, the company has taken to Twitter, as reported by IGN, to announce that the game will not hit its original release date, and will instead be pushed back to early 2019.

Bethesda didn’t have a release date set in stone for the game originally. Instead, the company just announced that it would release in 2018. However, seeing as there’s only a month left in the year, it makes sense that the game would be moved to 2019.

The tweet from Bethesda says, “The Elder Scrolls: Blades will release in Early 2019 for iOS and Android devices. We are incredibly excited for you to play Blades and you can still sign up for Early Access.”

The Elder Scrolls: Blades will release in Early 2019 for iOS and Android devices. We are incredibly excited for you to play Blades and you can still sign up for Early Access at https://t.co/uuFPob6YWJ. — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 29, 2018

Fans who can’t wait can go to Bethesda’s website to sign up for the aforementioned early access to the game.

The company left itself with options, since early 2019 is open to interpretation. We’d probably expect to see the game hit digital shelves sometime in the first quarter.

Perhaps the reason for the delay could be because it’s all hands on deck with the issues currently plaguing Fallout 76, though we’d expect there to be separate teams focused on the company’s mobile game. More likely, things just weren’t finished, and the company didn’t want to have further issues by releasing a game that isn’t ready for primetime.

The mobile version of Bethesda’s beloved franchise was first announced at the company’s press conference at E3 2018, gaming’s biggest press event held each year in Los Angeles in June. It was shown again during Apple’s Fall Presentation.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Quest, Create, and Conquer in the latest Elder Scrolls adventure coming to your mobile device. Play it first by pre-registering today: https://t.co/4LCRW8f62X#Blades #BE3 pic.twitter.com/8dtRm6vH2C — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) June 11, 2018

The game promises to be free to download when it eventually releases. It’s said to have dungeons that are both hand-crafted and procedurally generated, which should mean there’s lots of content for fans to play. There will also be all of the character leveling and customization that fans of The Elder Scrolls games have come to expect.

The biggest difference between this and traditional Elder Scrolls games will be the control method. Normally, players would have a full controller with lots of buttons, but moving the game to a touch screen will required some differences. Bethesda actually says that the game can be played one-handed, using gestures to move around and control the character during combat.