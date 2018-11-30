Brightline High-Speed Rail System Could Make A Stop At Walt Disney World

Those heading to Walt Disney World may soon have a quick new way to get there.

There are many ways for guests to find their way to Central Florida and have a magical vacation at Walt Disney World, but there may soon be another. It is quite possible that sometime within the next three years, a high-speed rail train will begin transporting passengers and the parks and resorts of WDW may end up being a stop on the route.

According to a report from WFTV, the Brightline trains, which will soon become Virgin Trains USA, are planning a stop at Walt Disney World. Preliminary prospects were included in the public offerings filed within the last week, and this could be a game-changer for the theme park giant.

Virgin is proposing an expansion which would include a route that goes from Orlando to Tampa. The way things are looking right now, there is a good chance that there would be a station and stop for Walt Disney World.

Of course, this is not all set in stone as of yet, and that is due to everything still needing to fall in place along the way. The original plans had the Brightline high-speed rail running from Miami to Orlando which would make travel between those large cities much easier.

As always, plans carry on and that is what has brought about the expansion to Tampa and this possible station at Walt Disney World in the future.

In 2019, the name of the rail will change to Virgin Trains USA and that comes from a partnership announced last week. Brightline partnered with Virgin Group, out of London, and revealed that a rebranding would be taking place for the high-speed train.

As things currently stand, there is passenger-rail service among these cities:

Fort Lauderdale

Miami

West Palm Beach

The plans in place right now are to expand to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) sometime in 2021. Preliminary construction has already started to create the expansion between Orlando and West Palm Beach.

Virgin Trains/Brightline has also recently revealed that they are planning to construct a high-speed rail that will connect Southern California and Las Vegas.

With the expansion in Florida, there could end up being that stop right at Walt Disney World. Brightline showed investors a map with hopes of enticing them, and it featured a “Future Station” stop with the label of “Disney” right next to it.

Danny Cox

This entire thing is not confirmed as there would still need to be a lot of additional work to get it done. That work includes Disney approving the train station stop from Brightline/Virgin Trains, and it’s something they haven’t been open to in the past.

Brightline/Virgin Trains USA knows that the high-speed rail system moving throughout Florida will likely continue and expand even more. Getting the route to Tampa is a huge step in making the tracks force forward into Central Florida, but a stop at Walt Disney World? If the approval comes through and that does end up happening, it could be a major transportation game-changer for both locals and tourists.