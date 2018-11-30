From her Nazi father, to racist comments, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's cousin has often made the royals cringe.

There have been royals who have had scandals through the years, but Princess Michael of Kent, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, Prince Michael, is likely the most consistently embarrassing member of the British royal family. Even with all of the positive things going on for the family, Princess Michael can be counted on to make headlines and not in a good way.

Cheat Sheet says that Princess Michael of Kent, born Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnit, has been given the nicknames “Rent a Princess” or “Rent a Royal” by the press for her willingness to do nearly anything for money.

Princess Michael was born in the Czech Republic to Baron Günther Hubertus von Reibnitz and his second wife, Countess Maria Anna Carolina Franziska Walburga Bernadett. Her father was an active member of the Nazi party, serving as a Major in WWII.

Only in the last decade has divorce not caused a scandal in the royal family, but before that, it was a big deal, and members of the royal family were not supposed to marry those who had been divorced or get divorced themselves. Princess Michael of Kent is a Catholic who got her first marriage annulled in order to marry the prince, though he had to give up his place in the line of succession at the time.

Princess Michael is not eligible to be called Princess Marie Christine, as she does not have an HRH designation, so the only way she can be called princess is to use her husband’s name. For example, Kate Middleton could insist people call her Princess William of Wales, but she doesn’t.

Then there was the drama with the blackamoor brooch she wore to a lunch attended by Meghan Markle.

“The princess showed up to luncheon that Markle, who is mixed-race, was attending wearing a very offensive blackamoor brooch. Blackmoor jewelry depicts exoticized figures of Africans and has a deep-rooted history in colonialism. Though Princess Michael’s publicist claimed it was an honest mistake, a former royal chef who worked closely with the princess believes it was intentional and driven by jealousy.”

In another racial incident, the princess made a scene at a restaurant in New York by allegedly yelling at a group of African-American diners to “go back to the colonies” when they were said to be too loud for her taste.

Princess Michael later denied the phrasing that made the papers.

“I did not say ‘back to the colonies,’ I said you ‘should remember the colonies.’ Back in the days of the colonies, there were rules that were very good.”

Things were actually made worse when she was later quoted as saying that the restaurant matter couldn’t have been racial because she used to pretend to be black.

“I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black.”