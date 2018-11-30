Elsa Hosk Flashes Bra Under Silver Suit-Dress On Instagram

Elsa Hosk shared a new Instagram photo from the Victoria’s Secret “Shop the Show” event, and she wore an amazing outfit that was both sexy and glam. Elsa was photographed puckering her lips as she tugged at her suit lapels, as she flaunted her white bra underneath. The model wore a silver suit as a dress, and cinched it at the waist with a white belt. The outfit was completed with some simple white heels as she wore her hair down and wore dark eye makeup.

The second photo from the series showed Hosk sitting at her makeup station, as she perched on the seat and showed off her subtle, yet chic makeup for the cameras. A third photo showed the model with Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes. Josephine sported a red bra with a sheer plaid, long-sleeved shirt and a black mini-skirt. Jasmine, on the other hand, wore a floral crop top with bright pink pants. The event took place at the NYC Fifth Avenue flagship store.

Fans of Victoria’s Secret models have seen glimpses of what’s to come during the December 2 broadcast of the fashion show. Pieces from the show are already available at the flagship store, as Elsa invited people to go check out pieces on the top floor.

Hosk also shared snaps of her outfit yesterday, which featured an incredible cheetah-print jacket. She paired it with a cream-colored top and a dark, denim skirt. The model accessorized with a Louis Vuitton bag, black belt, and some cute boots. She also wore some black tights underneath, which made for a super chic, winter look.

And as successful as Elsa may be as a model, even she’s had to deal with her share of comparing herself to others, described the Daily Mail.

“As a model, you’re constantly scrutinised for the way you look, and I always used to compare myself to other people. I would look at successful models and think: I need to look more like that. Now, I realise it isn’t about trying to replicate someone else – it’s about being who you are, and being comfortable in yourself.”

This might be surprising for some fans to hear, considering that Elsa has a very distinct look. That’s not something to be said lightly considering how many blond bombshells are in the industry. But throughout the years, Hosk has cultivated a down-to-earth but confident mindset.