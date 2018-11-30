‘Daredevil’ Canceled By Netflix After Three Seasons, Dwindling Their Marvel Lineup To Two Series

Daredevil, the series that pioneered the Netflix/Marvel partnership for original series, has been canceled, just over a month after the third season premiered on the streaming platform. This is the third recent cancelation of a Netflix show based on a Marvel superhero. Iron Fist got the ax first and was followed by Luke Cage, shows that were known for their multi-racial casts.

With Daredevil’s cancelation, this means that the only Marvel shows at Netflix are Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the streaming giant revealed in a statement shared on Thursday, as published by the Hollywood Reporter.“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note.”

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, the decimation of the Marvel-Netflix roster seems to have been caused by the fact that Disney, Marvel’s parent company, is creating a streaming platform that will be a direct competitor to Netflix. Disney has indicated that it plans to house its content on their new platform.

Marvel films on Netflix like Black Panther, and Guardians Of The Galaxy are still there, but if you’re a Netflix user who doesn’t want to pay for another platform, you may want to watch them as much as you can now. Jessica Jones and The Punisher will also remain on Netflix until Marvel’s agreement with Netflix expires, sources said to the Hollywood Reporter. Each of these Marvel superhero TV series is owned by Disney, Netflix has to pay a licensing fee to stream these shows on their platform.

#Daredevil Canceled at Netflix as Marvel Roster Shrinks to Two https://t.co/xiARezhWiJ pic.twitter.com/O8WlPVwSQn — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 30, 2018

But there’s still some hope for fans of Daredevil.

Comicbook reports that Netflix has hinted that the characters in the series will “live on.”

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel,” Netflix said to Deadline as published by Comicbook. The article speculates that Charlie Cox. the star of Daredevil, could appear in other properties owned by Marvel like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but the likelihood of him appearing in one of the remaining Marvel shows on Netflix is slim.

Disney also owns Hulu, so there’s a possibility that the actor and/or the character could appear in a series on that Netflix competitor as well, Comicbook notes.