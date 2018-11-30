Watch Rayo Vallecano Vs SD Eibar Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Friday Match Opening Round 14

Newly promoted Rayo Vallecano look for their first win in two months when they face SD Eibar who are coming off the most shocking result of the 2018/2019 La Liga season.

Newly promoted Rayo Vallecano are struggling to hold off relegation after just one season in their latest stint in Spain’s top flight, per Sky Sports. The team only has one win and just seven points from the first 13 rounds of play. But Los Vallecanos have a challenge when they face the Basque side SD Eibar, who last weekend recorded what has to be the most shocking result of the 2018-2019 Spanish season so far. They will try to carry that momentum into the Friday Round 14 opening match, a game that will live stream from the Community of Madrid.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Rayo Vallecano vs. SD Eibar Spanish La Liga Sunday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, November 30, at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Puente de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. GMT, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. ET, noon PT. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Saturday, December 1.

It was just six days ago that Eibar stunned European champions Real Madrid with a decisive 3-0 win in front of the small crowd at 7,000-seat Ipurua Municipal Stadium, as Bleacher Report recorded.

At the same time, Rayo Vallecano suffered a 3-0 defeat of their own at the hands of 11th-place Valencia, as Sky Sports reported, the 11th game in a row without a victory for the Madrid-based club. Vallecano have recorded just 14 goals in their 13 games, while allowing exactly twice as many.

Gonzalo Escalante (c) of SD Eibar celebrates scorings team’s first there goals against Real Madrid last weekend. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga Round 14 Rayo Vallecano vs. SD Eibar clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers the BeIn Sports networks.

There is a way to watch the Los Franjirrojos vs. Azulgranas match live, for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free viewing period. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Friday Spanish La Liga match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Friday clash. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Rayo Vallecano vs. SD Eibar will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Rayo-Eibar La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

In numerous countries, Facebook Live will stream the Friday La Liga showdown.

Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Rayo Vallecano vs. SD Eibar, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccer TV.