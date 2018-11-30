Karlie Kloss Shares Pic From ‘Project Runway’ Taping, Wearing Low-Cut, Pink Sequin Dress

Karlie Kloss is taking over Heidi Klum’s old post as host of Project Runway, and she’s shared an Instagram photo from the taping which has fans excited for the new season. Captioned “Stages of a 15 hour day,” Karlie can be seen looking absolutely chic in a sequined, bright pink dress. It had a low V-cut, and she wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup was done in subtle hues, which highlighted her natural beauty.

The post featured a series of three photos, the first of Karlie looking smiley but serious, with the second and third being progressively more silly. Kloss looked like she was clapping her hands together in the last photo, with her mouth open.

The new host has some big shoes to fill, as the upcoming season marks a huge transition in Runway history. After a 16-year run on the show, both Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn stepped down. In their place will be Kloss and Christian Siriano. Siriano was notably a contestant on Project Runway in Season 4, and has since emerged as one of the most successful designers to be launched from the show. He made frequent appearances as a guest judge, and is best known for his line of clothing that has been worn by numerous celebrities.

And although fans of the show have yet to see very much from the upcoming season, this is a great teaser for what’s to come. While Karlie might have to work a little to win fans over after Heidi’s long reign as host, Klum commented positively about the show’s newest members, according to People Magazine.

“I don’t think they need advice. We left Project Runway in great hands, with Karlie [Kloss] and Christian Siriano, and I think they are going to do a great job. I can see how they are going to change it, because it needed some change. After 16 seasons, it was becoming stale. I’m excited to see how it will progress. It’s great to have new people and new visions for this next iteration of Project Runway. I’m looking forward to how they make the show their own!”

We’ll have to wait and see what the new show will look like. It’s likely that the format of the show will stay more or less the same, with iconic challenges like the unconventional challenge and avante garde challenge likely to be thrown at the new contestants as usual.