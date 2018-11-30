Martha Hunt Teases Upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show With Instagram Pic Wearing A Lacy Bra

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt is counting down the days until her fashion show debut on national TV, and she’s been posting photos from the taping to get her fans excited for the big day. Yesterday, she shared a sultry selfie from the dressing room of the taping, with fellow model Barbara Palvin doing a cute photobomb. The day before, Martha posted a short clip of herself wearing one of her outfits from the show: white lingerie set with feathery wings and feathery heels to match.

Today, Hunt shared a picture that was taken by Russell James. The model wore her hair down in big curls, as she smiled and played with her hair with her left hand. She accessorized with a matching necklace and bracelet set, as she wore a revealing lace bra and what could be a glittery suit or skirt. Feathers protruded from the sides, as Martha smiled for the cameras.

Martha’s Instagram Story is also dedicated to the VS show, as she shared a snap of her and Taylor Hill as they posed in black lingerie. Captioned, “Who ready,” it’s obvious that the model is looking forward to December 2. Their outfit included some glittery bottoms, as Hunt went barefoot, while Hill rocked some black boots.

The VS show is one of the biggest fashion events of the year, attracting a huge audience. There’s so much work that goes into the spectacle, that many viewers don’t keep in mind. For starters, the casting is a huge deal to the models. Martha previously revealed some of the details of the process.

“The casting is the most nerve-wracking part and having gone through that a few times, I’m very glad I don’t have to do that anymore. If you can get through that casting, then it takes the edge off the rest. It’s a notoriously brutal process because there are a few people who sit across the room from you. You walk in with just lingerie and high heels and you have to light up the room with your personality.”

As an Angel, however, Hunt no longer has to go through that grueling casting process. Instead, she’s able to focus more on preparing for the show and doing her best on the day of the taping. Many models share the journey of getting ready for the taping with their fans, which often include clips of them working out.