Robert Mueller Has Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr. In His Sights Over Trump Tower Moscow Project, New Report Says

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Jr. are the subject of inquiries by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over their roles in the Trump Tower Moscow project.

On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump joined her father Donald Trump in calling for the Russia collusion investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to be shut down, even though as the Inquisitr reported there were indications that she herself could be a subject of Mueller’s investigation. Those indications grew in intensity on Thursday, after former Trump lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen pleaded guilt to lying under oath about the Trump Tower Moscow project — a planned, major real estate development in Russia that remained active at least until June of 2016, according to Cohen’s plea document which was posted online by Vox.

According to a Yahoo! News scoop published late Thursday, Cohen was not the only member of Trump’s inner circle in Mueller’s sights over involvement in the Trump Tower Moscow project. Mueller is now asking serious questions about Trump’s two eldest children, daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr.

Among the lies about the Trump Tower Moscow project admitted by Cohen in his plea deal was his earlier denial that he had discussed the project with members of Trump’s family who worked for the Trump Organization, according to the report by Yahoo! News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker. “Prior to joining the White House, Ivanka was an executive at the company. Don Jr. and his middle son, Eric, remain with the Trump Organization,” Walker noted.

Russia Investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly is asking questions about Donald Trump’s two eldest children. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The Trump Tower Moscow project is central to the investigation into Trump’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election because it raises the possibility that Trump’s repeated praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his repeated denials of the United States intelligence community conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election as Politifact chronicled, are motivate by his desire for financial gain due to the real estate deal in Russia.

Mueller’s probe of the Trump Tower Moscow deal “could spell trouble for Trump, because he has long said he never had anything to do or at stake with Russia, but that’s clearly not the case,” wrote Vox correspondent Alex Ward on Thursday.

In fact, as the Trump Organization furiously negotiated behind the scenes during that same 2016 campaign to make the Trump Tower Moscow project a reality, the company tried to sweeten the deal for Putin by promising him the proposed $50 million penthouse apartment in the building as a gift, or a bribe, BuzzFeed News exclusively reported on Thursday.