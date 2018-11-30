‘Vikings’ Season 5, Episode 12 Preview: Ivar Is Threatened, Heahmund Suspects Someone Wants King Alfred Dead

Plus, Margrethe still wants to be the queen of Kattegat.

A new clip has been released for Episode 12 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. While only a short clip, it promises that the next episode will be filled to the brim with backstabbing and deception.

Titled “Murder Most Foul,” History Channel has offered the following synopsis for Episode 12 of Vikings Season 5.

“Bjorn, Lagertha, and Ubbe face an uncertain fate as Heahmund’s loyalty is tested. In Iceland, Floki fights to understand the will of the gods. In Kattegat, Ivar may have met his match.”

The teaser clip for Episode 12 expands on the synopsis.

“You are a god,” Freydis (Alicia Agneson) says to Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson) while tracing his chest with a knife at the beginning of the clip. Carter Matt suggests that maybe Ivar has met his match with the woman who was once a slave.

“She’s insane, she’s going to kill all of us,” Ivar says immediately afterward in the promo clip for Episode 12 of Vikings Season 5B.

Of course, while it appears Ivar might be talking about Freydis here, as some fans point out, there is another blond in Vikings that is also considered crazy: Margrethe (Ida Nelson), so speculation is that Ivar could also be talking about her, especially considering Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) has pretty much taken ownership of Margrethe in the Season 5B premiere episode.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Later on in the clip, a knife is seen being pushed through what appears to be Ivar’s chest while Margrethe is saying, “If you kill Ivar, then I will be queen.” So, perhaps Ivar really is talking about Margrethe earlier on in the teaser clip. However, viewers will just have to wait until Episode 12 to find out for sure.

Ivar is also concerned that Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is only hanging around in Kattegat in order to take over rulership from Ivar. Already it appears that Ivar is worried he will be stabbed in the back.

In addition to Ivar’s storyline, Episode 12 of Vikings will also deal with Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) new colony in Iceland. The promo clip for the next episode of Vikings shows Floki talking to Aud (Leah McNamara) about his insecurities about their new community and the massive undertaking it took to get them there. In particular, Floki is concerned that he imagined the gods presence in Iceland.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

In regard to Lagertha (Kathryn Winnick) and Heahmund’s (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) trip to England, it appears that Heahmund is concerned that people there are wanting to kill the king. Although the clip doesn’t reveal who he means, Ragnar’s sons are shown directly after Heahmund speaks these words, so the potential is there that Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) have destruction on their mind now they are in England. However, viewers will just have to wait until Wednesday to find out for sure who is plotting against the king.

You can view the clip below.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.