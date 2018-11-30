‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Says She Wants To Fix Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump After Season 9 Drama

Despite the drama surrounding the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards still wants to fix her relationship with co-star and former friend Lisa Vanderpump.

As fans of the hit Bravo show know, Vanderpump has reportedly refused to film the upcoming season of the show with any of her co-stars. And according to the Hollywood Life, it is unclear whether or not the restaurant owner will be on board for Season 10. But in an exclusive interview, Richards says that she would love to see Lisa come back to the show next season, mostly so they can work on and repair their relationship.

“I do not want to see her walk away. I feel like we can work through anything. We care about each other, we’re friends. I don’t think any relationship is beyond repair in life. There’s always repair — Room for repair.”

There has been a lot of she said, she said surrounding the ladies of Beverly Hills, including what went down in regards to the Vanderpump Dogs gala. According to Vanderpump, she invited Kyle to attend the event this year but Kyle chose not to go to it. However, Richards tells a different story, saying that she wasn’t even invited to the gala.

The mother of four explains that only two members of the show were invited to the benefit this year — Denise Richards and Camille Grammer.

“Listen — I’ve always gone and supported Vanderpump Dogs. I think it’s a wonderful foundation. I think that what she does is wonderful, but I didn’t feel comfortable going somewhere that I didn’t think I’d feel welcome,” Richards explained.

“When I hear these things I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! I’ve been invited in the past and we weren’t invited.’ I actually would’ve been there. A call or an email — I would’ve been there. I will continue to support her and her foundation. I think that what she’s doing is great.”

And during her candid interview, Richards also told viewers what they can expect during the upcoming season of the reality show, which premieres in February. Not only does Richards call this season of the show “crazy,” but she also dished that there are a ton of “twists and turns” that viewers are not expecting. She also shares that they have never had a season like the upcoming one and she’s really excited for viewers to tune in because she thinks that they will really enjoy it.

Along with alums Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp, newcomer Denise Richards will also join the show, which is sure to be drama filled once again.