Sara Sampaio Wears Just A Comforter While Enjoying A Sunrise In Mexico

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio appears to be enjoying some downtime at a Mexican resort, and she shared a couple of photos from her getaway on her Instagram page. Two of the posts show Sara posing in just a white comforter, with the first photo being taken of her in front of a wall of windows that opened up to reveal a panoramic ocean view. Captioned, “Grateful for this beautiful sunrise!” the focal point was the yellow sun in the horizon. The ocean appeared to also be right in front of the window, giving the photo a surreal touch. Sara could be seen in the foreground, sitting on a rug as she glanced at the camera.

A second photo of Sampaio wearing the comforter was also shared to the account, which puts the focus on the model rather than the backdrop. The interior of her hotel room could be seen, which looks both homey and chic at the same time. Sara looked like she was wearing little to no makeup, while she accessorized with some drop earrings.

Earlier, the model also shared an interesting photo of herself laying on a beach lounge chair. The photo was taken from an eagle-eye point of view, as she wore a black bikini and wore her hair up.

Sampaio is one of several Victoria’s Secret models who are enjoying some rest and relaxation after what is believed to be a grueling period leading up to the VS Fashion Show taping. The show will air on December 2nd, which is next Sunday. That means that many models are starting to promote the show with more photos from the shoot.

Sara posted a picture of herself wearing one of the outfits from the show, which included a plaid corset and red wings. She also wore some lace-up boots, and smiled broadly.

And while Sampaio has undeniably found success in the modeling industry, she revealed to Net-A-Porter in March that she was pursuing acting also.

“I’m trying to get into acting. It’s still all very new, but I am taking lots of classes and going on auditions. People have been like: oh, there will be so many nos, so many rejections.mI’m a model; I’m used to that. I don’t want to be in anything that will be… How do you say it…gratuitous? I don’t want to be there just because I’m pretty.”

We’ll need to wait and see if Sara is able to land any acting gigs in the future. For now, fans can tune into the VS Fashion Show to see her stomp the runway.