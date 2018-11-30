Watch New Orleans Saints Vs Dallas Cowboys Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’

In a battle of first-place NFC teams, the New Orleans Saints look to go 11-1 when they travel to Dallas to face the 6-5, East-leading Cowboys.

In a rarity for NFL Thursday Night Football, both teams will come into the game on November 29 with a full week of rest and preparation, per SB Nation. The extra rest promises to up the intensity for the battle of NFC first place teams, South Division leaders the New Orleans Saints and the East-topping Dallas Cowboys, who face off in a game that will live stream from AT&T Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the NFL Thursday Night Football New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Standard Time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, November 29. The start time will be 8:20 p.m. ET, and 5:20 p.m. PT. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 1:20 a.m. on Friday morning, November 30, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 12:20 p.m. on Friday Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 10:20 a.m. Western Time.

The Saints, who like the Cowboys last played on Thanksgiving Day, bring a 10-1 record and a 10-game winning streak into the Thursday night game. The Saints are one of only two teams in the NFL with only one loss, making Thursday’s game crucial in the race with the Los Angeles Rams for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, per Pro Football Reference.

The Cowboys, at 6-5, are tied with the Washington Redskins atop the NFC East — but risk failing to qualify for the postseason at all if they lose out on that top spot.

Despite playing on the road, the Saints come in as healthy, seven-point favorites according to Sports Illustrated and are led by quarterback Drew Brees, who, at age 39, is putting together arguably the finest season of his sure-fire Hall of Fame career. He leads the NFL in quarterback rating at 127.3, and completion percentage with a remarkable 76.4, according to Pro Football Reference.

A age 39, Drew Brees has been arguably the NFL’s best quarterback in the 2018 season. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

There are multiple ways to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Thursday Night Football game live stream. The first option is Fox Sports Go, which will be available to fans with cable login credentials.

But there is a way to live stream the Fox broadcast of the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys TNF contest for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local Fox channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Saints-Cowboys game streamed live at no charge.

The other way to watch a free live stream is via Amazon Prime, which makes its debut as a TNF streaming outlet for the 2018 season, carrying 11 games on the Amazon Prime service including Thursday’s Saints vs. Cowboys matchup.

But even fans who do not subscribe to Amazon Prime can watch the game live stream via the Amazon-owned video service Twitch, which will stream all 11 TNF games on Amazon for free to anyone.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.