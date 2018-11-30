‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Chase Carter Goes Topless At An Outdoor Shower In An Instagram Video

Sports Illustrated model Chase Carter wore a bikini and shot a video for the publication at an outdoor shower. The results were posted to Instagram, and has fans floored. The model wore a blue bikini with green and yellow accents for most of the video, as she tugged at a chain with her left hand. Her hair was pulled back into a bun and Chase wore bright pink lipstick. The bikini top was fairly small, and she even went topless for a few seconds, which she censored with her right hand.

Chase is fairly active on her page, as she also shared a morning photo with her fans. In it she wore her hair down and puckered her lips for the cameras, as she held onto a white towel that she had wrapped around herself. Another photo that looked like was taken from around the same time, shows Carter wearing a white tank with some lipstick, blush, and black eyeliner on her top lid.

And in mid-November, the model also shared a fully nude photo of herself. The captions revealed that she had injured her right knee, however, and that she was unable to even walk due to the pain. Hopefully she’s been able to make steady recovery, although it doesn’t appear as though she’s updated her fans since that announcement.

With all that being said, Chase’s career seems to be doing very well. She was, after all, the November/December cover girl for Maxim. During an interview for the issue, she opened up about what it was like to grow up in her home country: the Bahamas.

“It’s really close-knit, and I thought that was how the whole world worked. Everyone’s your cousin, or everyone is a relative of some sort. You go to the grocery store and you bump into all of your friends’ parents. It’s also very slow-paced, which was interesting for me because I’m a pretty high-strung individual. When I got to be around eight or 10, my mom said I was ready to get out of the house.”

And although Chase might have grown up in a small, tight-knit community, she was already heading to Chicago to shoot for Seventeen when she was just 16-years-old. It looks like everything’s history after that, as the model has landed huge gigs around the world. But she keeps everything in perspective with this piece of advice she recounted for the publication.