Jenna Dewan Shares Sexy Throwback Clips To Nude Magazine Cover Photo Shoot

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan has an amazing body, and it looks like she was taking a look back at some of the wild moments she experienced earlier this year when she decided to bare it all during a sizzling-hot photo shoot. The shoot was for the cover of Women’s Health and fans of Jenna’s will not want to miss this Instagram post.

Jenna Dewan shared a handful of video clips to her Instagram page Thursday afternoon and she noted that they were from when she was “Free, goofy and in the desert.” She added a smiling emoji along with a heart and noted that the videos were throwbacks to when she was doing the Women’s Health magazine cover shoot.

This issue that featured Dewan on the cover seemingly came out last summer, and indeed, Jenna was fully nude. She is, of course, positioned so that everything that needs to be covered is hidden, but they are still very sexy photos.

In the clips Jenna shared this week on Instagram, she is seen laughing as she does the shoot and other clips show her fit physique posing in enticing ways that show what incredible shape she is in while still being tasteful.

Not all of the clips Dewan shared were entirely nude, as one had her dong a little dance while wearing shorts and a tank top. In another, she was getting her makeup done while she wore red workout gear, and this outfit showed off her insanely toned abs.

Dewan’s Instagram followers were clearly impressed by the throwback videos. Jenna has 5.4 million followers on Instagram at this point, and nearly 100,000 of them liked the post in the first few hours it was up on her page. Nearly 700 people commented and everybody agreed that she looked amazing in the clips.

Jenna has actually appeared on several different covers of Women’s Health this year. For the Middle Eastern version she had on leggings and an orange sports bra, showing off those steel abs of hers. The Australian cover was somewhat more risque, as Dewan had on a sports bra or bikini top that showed off some cleavage and some bikini briefs or something similar that showed off her dancer’s legs.

The dancer’s American cover did have a photo from this particular shoot and Jenna was tastefully nude and incredibly gorgeous. At the time that Dewan shared a shot of the cover on her Instagram page, she said that it had been her most freeing shoot yet and she thanked them for promoting confidence.

Fans of Dewan’s know that she split from Channing Tatum not long ago, and in her Women’s Health article she said that she’s been “on a wave of growth.” She talked about being “mom-shamed” for posting photos to her Instagram page that were “too sexy,” and Jenna opened up about doing a lot of work on herself in the wake of her marriage ending.

Life has changed a great deal for Jenna Dewan this year, but she seems to be more confident than ever. She didn’t mention what had her looking back at these particular clips from her nude Women’s Health photo shoot, but her followers are obviously thrilled that she took the time to share them now.