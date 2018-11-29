‘Fallout 76’ Developer Bethesda Offers Just $5 Game Credit For Botched Limited Edition Release

The company released a $200 version of the game, and fans were terribly disappointed with the quality of what came with it.

The launch of the highly anticipated Fallout 76 has been subject to lots of controversy, not the least of which is the quality of the game itself. However, a new issue has come to light, and it stems from the expensive $200 Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition version of the game.

In this special edition, players received a pretty nice looking canvas military-style tote bag. Or at least, that’s what it looked like in the pictures leading up to release. What players actually got was a cheap-feeling nylon bag that didn’t look nearly as nice as what players were promised. Since this wasn’t some free preorder bonus offered with the game, but rather, one of the main things that motivated players to get the premium version, buyers are, understandably upset.

According to Forbes, when called out on the less-than-stellar quality of the bag, Bethesda, the company who developed and published the game, offered some pretty unhelpful responses.

“We are sorry that you aren’t happy with the bag. The bag shown in the media was a prototype and was too expensive to make. “We aren’t planning on doing anything about it.”

However, Bethesda later said that the person who gave the responses was a contract employee, and that they were incorrect with their statements. With that said, the bundle is still available for sale, and Bethesda hasn’t said anything about offering refunds or pulling it to prevent future buyers from feeling ripped off.

If we give the company the benefit of the doubt and assume the bag actually is a prototype, the description of the collector’s edition remains unchanged, and the canvas bag is still featured in the photos. Here’s exactly what the description reads: “Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag.”

Bethesda has offered an attempt to fix things for players who spent the money, but it’s not earning the company any goodwill. That’s because the company is only offering players 500 Atoms, which translates to $5 in the microtransactions for game. The company posted the following on Twitter.

“We understand and respect that there is disappointment with the bag in the Power Armor Edition. We are sorry. Please contact Bethesda Support to provide proof of your CE purchase. They will assist in granting your account 500 Atoms.”

Fallout 76 200$ Collector's Edition Comes With Nylon Bag Instead of Canvas "The bag shown in the media was a prototype and was too expensive to make. We aren’t planning on doing anything about it." pic.twitter.com/Mnf0IohQda — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) November 28, 2018

Bethesda hasn’t said a word about offering refunds for players who feel that they were victims of false advertising. Instead, it appears that the 500 Atoms it’s offering is all players can expect, which will certainly not help make players who are already disappointed by the game feel any better.