Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Chains Herself To Twitter’s Front Door After Being Banned

Sometimes people break the rules of Twitter and get banned from the popular social media platform. However, right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer decided not to take her banning sitting down. Instead of going away, she went to the Twitter headquarters on West 17th Street in Chelsea, New York, and chained herself the front door in protest of them denying her access to the platform.

Loomer is so mad that she said she’s willing to go to jail to protest her treatment on the site. As part of her protest, the journalist also wore a yellow Star of David on her sweater, and she compared what is going on with what the Nazis did to Jews leading up to World War II.

She said that liberal people can post whatever they want on Twitter, and nothing happens, but that conservatives are not allowed to post facts or even exist on the site. According to Loomer, as a conservative Jewish journalist, she’s not allowed to say what she wants the same way others can. She called her treatment “unacceptable” and said that normally she’d post it to Twitter, but she can’t.

In the midst of her protest, a policewoman approached her to talk, and the policewoman informed Loomer that Twitter declined to press charges against her, so Loomer’s protest could continue as long as she did not block anybody who enters or exits the building.

— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 29, 2018

According to an Inquisitr report, Twitter banned the journalist for attacking a Muslim congresswoman. Loomer said that newly elected Democratic representative Ilhan Omar is both “anti-Jewish” and “pro-Sharia.”

In a tweet, which Loomer had printed on a large sign she held as she protested, the journalist wrote, “Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro-Sharia Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti-Jewish.”

While she’s been suspended from the site before, Twitter permanently banned Loomer this time. She’s still on Facebook, which is where she continued to interact with her followers since her recent inability to tweet.

Loomer said when she got temporarily suspended in October ahead of US elections that “Conservatives like myself are being silenced and censored by Big tech. There is nowhere for Conservatives to go.” She compared her lack of access to social media as “election meddling.”

Because the journalist threw away the key to her handcuffs, the officer who spoke with her informed her that if or when she’s ready to end her protest she can call 911 or ask a nearby officer to help her unchain herself. Loomer, however, said she’s prepared to keep her position “as long as it takes.”