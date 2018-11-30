Nina Dobrev & Tone Bell CBS Series, ‘Fam,’ To Debut In January

CBS is adding a new sitcom, Fam, to its schedule in January on one of the network’s most popular nights of television: Thursday.

Fam is about an engaged couple — Clem (Nina Dobrev) and Nick (Tone Bell) — who appear to have everything. Clem even loves Nick’s parents, Rose (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Walt (Brian Stokes Mitchell). But their world soon gets turned upside down when her out-of-control 16-year-old half-sister, Shannon (Odessa Adlon), comes to live with her to “escape their train wreck of a dad,” according to CBS.

In addition to having an interesting plot, the new comedy boasts an excellent cast comprised of well-liked and highly sought-after actors.

Nina Dobrev has a rabid fan following due to playing dopplegangers Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce for six seasons on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. Also, the 29-year-old starred in the major motion picture Dog Days, which was released this past summer.

On Instagram, Dobrev told her followers that Fam premieres the day after her birthday.

“I’d like to invite you to join me in watching the first episode. It would be the greatest gift of all,” she wrote.

“We had so much fun making this show, I think you guys are going to LOVE IT…. EEEEK! So exciting!”

Tone Bell got his start in showbiz as a stand-up comedian and still tours nationwide regularly. The 35-year-old has starred in TV shows like Whitney, Bad Judge, Truth Be Told, and Disjointed, and he also appeared in the film Dog Days with Dobrev.

Odessa Adlon has been acting since she was a child, appearing in shows like Nashville and Better Things— which stars the 19-year-old’s mother, Pamela Adlon. She also plays guitar and piano and sings in the band Dessa.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a veteran TV, film, and Broadway actress. She earned a Tony Award nomination for playing Deena Jones in the original 1981 staging of Dreamgirls, and has appeared in classic TV shows like It’s a Living, Designing Women, and Moesha. The 61-year-old has most recently been seen in Claws and MacGyver.

Lastly, Brian Stokes Mitchell is another veteran actor who won a Tony Award in 2000 for starring in the revival of Broadway’s Kiss Me Kate. On TV, the 61-year-old famously played Hilary’s bungee-jumping dead ex-fiance Trevor on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and also appeared in Trapper John, M.D., Frasier, Glee, and Mr. Robot.

The promising new series has a cushy time slot on the eye network’s Thursday night lineup following hit comedies The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, and Mom. Fam will be replacing the Murphy Brown revival, which will have already completed its 13-episode comeback season.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

The Inquisitr previously reported that Murphy Brown has not been canceled by CBS. In fact, series creator Diane English stated on Twitter that the cast and crew “look forward to a second season.”

However, Deadline did note that the reboot’s “ratings delivery has been somewhat disappointing” and had the show been more successful, “CBS likely would’ve looked for ways to extend the season.”

Fam premieres on CBS on Thursday, January 10, at 9:30 p.m.