Meghan Markle Has A Surprising Hobby And Now Everyone Wants To Do It

An upsurge in people interested in learning calligraphy has been attributed to Meghan Markle.

Everything the royals touch tends to turn to gold as far as advertising is concerned. Now, as news emerges about a particular hobby Meghan Markle has, it seems this will likely be the next trend among royal fans.

According to the Huffington Post, Meghan Markle enjoys the art of calligraphy. In fact, it was actually more than a hobby at one stage when Meghan used the skill to help support herself prior to her acting career taking off.

Before Meghan Markle became famous for being Prince Harry’s wife, she was known for her work on the TV series Suits. However, prior to that, she was also known for teaching calligraphy classes. In fact, if you ever took a class at a Paper Source store in Beverly Hills, California, prior to Meghan’s success in Suits, chances are, you might have learned the decorative writing skill from the duchess, herself.

According to the Huffington Post, calligraphy was a skill Meghan learned from the all-girls Catholic school she attended growing up. She then went on to use this skill to teach classes while she looked for acting work rather than following the normal out of work fall back job for actresses, that of waiting tables.

Now that the secret is out about Meghan’s penmanship skills, it seems likely that there will be an uptick in interest regarding this decorative skill. In fact, Hobbycraft, a U.K. arts and crafts retail chain, has predicted that in 2019 there will be a surge in interest in the art of calligraphy. Already, they have seen a 40 percent increase in sales relating to calligraphy products and they strongly suspect this renewed interest is, in part, thanks to Meghan’s knowledge of the skill.

“Putting pen to paper is becoming more popular and there’s no doubt that the Duchess of Sussex has helped to raise the profile of calligraphy writing,” Hobbycraft’s Customer Development Director Katherine Paterson said in a press release, according to the Huffington Post.

In addition, over on Pinterest, there has been a 698 percent increased on the search term “calligraphy letters” in October 2018, as compared to the same time last year.

Meghan’s skill at calligraphy might also explain why the duchess enjoys receiving and writing handwritten notes so much, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Finally, if you would like to see just how good Meghan is in the art of calligraphy, the video interview below that Meghan did with Larry King in 2013 shows her beautiful penmanship at the 13:30 mark.