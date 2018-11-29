Alexis Ren Flaunts Toned Midriff In Tiny Crop Top During Glam Tokyo Photoshoot

Alexis Ren recently celebrated her 22nd birthday on November 23, and has since jetted off to Tokyo, Japan. Her newest Instagram post shows her from a glam photoshoot where she wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. Alexis sported some bright red lipstick and gold hoop earrings, along with a small black crop top that was paired with pants and an extra long jacket. The pants had large buttons, and the sparkly backdrop added a surreal vibe to the photos.

There were four photos in the series, with a couple displaying the model’s toned midriff while another gave fans a better look at her makeup. One of the photos were taken of Alexis from a low vantage point, which offered a more revealing angle of her outfit. The white, sparkling backdrop made Ren’s dark outfit pop, as she posed with her arms over her head in the first shot. Another picture featured Alexis’ profile, as she put her hands together below her chin. Ren’s caption read, “I no longer force things. what flow, flows. I only have space and energy for things that are meant for me”. It’s hard to know what she’s talking about since the message if fairly cryptic, but whatever the case she’s looking great in the pictures.

The model’s Instagram Stories gave fans an additional glimpse into her photoshoot from a patio, which featured her wearing a red lingerie bottom and crop top. Also, her Stories included glimpses from what appears to be videos and photos from the Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless in Tokyo. It’s the first-ever light museum of its kind, and offers an incredible spectacle. Kaia Gerber has also been posting photos from the museum, although it’s unclear whether the two were there at the same time.

Alexis has also been sharing more revealing photos on her Instagram, including topless pictures. She was once asked about her reaction to the assertion that nudes counter the feminist movement, and this is what she said to Elite Daily.

“I’m team do-whatever-the-f*ck-you-want with your body, it’s yours. Live life how you please. You cannot control people’s reactions, but you can control your own [actions].”

Ren also expanded on what she was working on when it came to her self-expression and platform.