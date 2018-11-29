Ariana Grande’s Manager Defends Pete Davidson From Haters On Social Media

There is no bad blood between Ariana Grande’s management team and her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, Us Weekly is reporting.

As previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Davidson returned to social media on Wednesday, November 28, for the first time since the big breakup. The comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member posted photos on Instagram of scenes from his new movie, Big Time Adolescence. While some people were glad to hear an update from him, some fans of Grande began to leave mean comments on the photos, seemingly taunting him about the breakup. Many users spammed the post with “thank u, next” referencing to the title of Grande’s latest single, one that’s about moving on from her ex-boyfriends.

“ur cancelled tsym for breaking with ariana bc she’s doing much better BYE,” one user wrote.

This was the comment that motivated Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, to step in.

“stop the bulls**t. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude,” Braun responded to the comment. “No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018, in New York City. Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Grande has had a rough year, and Braun has been supportive of her throughout it. Davidson and Grande began their relationship in May — before quickly getting engaged in June — only to part ways in October, a month after Grande’s other ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died suddenly from a drug overdose. Needless to say, things have been pretty chaotic for Grande these past few months. Braun recently applauded Grande for her resilience during these tough times.

“I’m incredibly proud of her because she opened herself up to the world and shared her story and her strength and she’s done it countless times in the past years,” Braun said earlier this month. “I think that’s why people are rallying behind her.”

As for Davidson, he is attempting to move on from the situation too. His film Big Time Adolescence is slated to premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Davidson will be acting alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck, and the film is reportedly a coming-of-age tale where a teenager receives “destructive guidance” from his best friend. He is also continuing to write and perform on Saturday Night Live, and even acknowledged his breakup with Grande during a “Weekend Update” segment.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said to the audience. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”