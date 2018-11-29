Madison Beer Rocks Cleavage-Baring Lacy Bustier For Dinner Outing

The singer turned underwear into outerwear with her risque outfit.

Singer and Justin Bieber protege Madison Beer has been enjoying wild success after the release of her newest single, “Hurts Like Hell” featuring Migos rapper Offset, and has taken been taking some much needed time to relax over the last week.

Just last night, as reported by the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old singer stepped out for dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, and wore an incredibly skimpy outfit to the outing.

Beer opted for a lingerie-inspired lacy sheer body suit for the evening, which hugged her curves and put an ample amount of cleavage on display, even under a silky black cropped blazer.

She paired the chic underwear-as-outerwear look with a tiny mini skirt that barely hit the singer mid-thigh, and was accented by four large buttons in the middle. She completed the sexy look with a sleek pair of Balenciaga cut-out combat boots to give the stunning monotone outfit a little bit of edge.

The singer opted for silver jewelry to accessorize the look, wearing two layered necklaces and a pair of oversized hoop earrings, and carried a Louis Vuitton monogrammed mini-tote for the evening to hold her belongings. Madison had her dark tresses straightened and partially clipped back, and accentuated her features with thick eye liner and a nude lip gloss.

Madison took to her own social media to share a couple of bathroom selfie-snaps of the outfit to her Instagram story last night as well, clearly a fan of the look she put together.

Beer spent a number of days last week enjoying some fun in the sun, rocking several skimpy, barely-there bikinis on a beach in Miami that showed plenty of cleavage and put the musician’s curves on full display.

Singer Madison Beer put on quite a show when she hit the beach in Miami before Turkey Day! https://t.co/78NkJtT2re — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 21, 2018

Beer, who was discovered by pop sensation Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2012, just released her first EP, As She Pleases, in February of this year. Despite having many of the tracks ready three years ago, the singer told Bustle she held off on their release to make sure they were 100 percent ready.

“I think that the best things take time so I really wanted to take my time with and make sure it was perfect,” she said.

She released her latest single, “Hurts Like Hell,” on November 9, and dropped the song’s visual component a week later on November 14, which she also served as the executive producer for. The singer revealed that working on the track with Offset, a member of the rap group Migos and husband to rapper Cardi B, was “a pleasure.”

“I really didn’t know what to expect, but he was amazing, and he was so easy to work with and I adore him,” Madison said of the first artist featured on one of her tracks. “I think he’s like one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met, truthfully.”