Barron Trump Isn’t Into Social Media, Says Mom Melania, Preferring Sports Instead

In an exceptionally rare bit of candor, the first lady opened up about her 12-year-old son.

Barron Trump may be at an age when his peers are getting into social media, but he doesn’t have time for that, says his mother, first lady Melania Trump. As CBS News reports, the adolescent son of Donald Trump is more into sports than Instagram — or Snapchat, or TikTok.

Barron is one of the rare minor children to have occupied the White House in its 200-year history. Most men who have held the office of President have been advanced enough in age that their children have become adults beforehand — and exceptions have been few and far-between. In fact, Barron is the first boy under the age of 18 to live in the White House since the Kennedy administration.

And since the Clinton administration, it’s been customary for the media to generally leave alone the minor children of presidents — they’re children, after all. When the media does report on them, it’s generally mundane stuff like celebrating a milestone birthday or changing schools.

And so it was that on Wednesday, speaking to a Virginia town hall, Mrs. Trump’s revelation about Barron marked an exceptionally-rare bit of candor. Specifically, she mentioned that her son, who will turn 13 in March of 2019, is at an age when a lot of kids are getting into social media. Not so Barron, however: he’s too busy with sports to have time for such pursuits, says Melania.

“He doesn’t have a social media yet – he’s not interested in it. He’s all into sport.”

Barron Trump spotted for first time since August https://t.co/mFz8D56LPt — Daily Mail Breaking (@DM_breakingnews) November 20, 2018

Mrs. Trump didn’t elaborate on which sports Barron prefers, but it’s a well-known fact that Barron is all about soccer.

That Time Barron Trump Got A Yellow Card

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Barron is a supporter of the English Premiere League’s Arsenal team. What’s more, he plays for D.C. United’s developmental league team. Which means, among other things, it’s even possible to see a picture of Barron in his uniform and to get an idea of how well he plays.

Per the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, Barron plays as a midfielder, and hasn’t scored any goals yet — which is not unusual for that position. In May of 2018, he managed to get a yellow card for “Unsporting Behavior,” though it remains unclear how or why he drew the penalty.

That Time Barron Trump Got Gifted With A Game-Used FIFA World Cup Ball

Being the son of a sitting U.S. president also affords one the opportunity to possess things that other soccer fans would never get to see, such as a ball used in a World Cup match. But Barron’s dad, Donald Trump, and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, sometimes cross paths. Notably, the 2018 FIFA World Cup was held in Russia. And so, when the two met in Helsinki for a summit, Putin produced a game-used ball and gifted it to Trump, who promised to give it to Barron.

Unfortunately for the young lad, such things are considered “gifts of state,” meaning that it is less likely to wind up as a keepsake in Barron’s bedroom — and more likely to wind up in a Washington museum.