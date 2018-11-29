California Teenagers Tortured And Executed In Mexico Triple Homicide

Two California teenagers were killed execution-style while on a trip to Tijuana.

Two California teenagers were killed execution-style Sunday morning, November 25, in a triple homicide in Tijuana, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The two male teenagers set out on a trip Friday, November 23, to Ensenada. There, they met up with another male teen from Tijuana. The three teenagers were found deceased at an apartment complex the following Sunday.

Christopher Alexis Gomez, 17, and Juan Suarez-Ojeda, 18, of San Diego — along with the unidentified teenager from Tijuana — had gone to a barbecue on Friday afternoon, which witnesses confirmed. The San Diego teens were supposed to come back to the U.S. that same night, but never made it. According to Gomez’s cousin, as reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Tijuana teen called his mother Saturday morning to confirm they were all safe, but they had lost their cellphones.

Punto Norte reported that there were gunshots at 5 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Lomas Verdes subdivision. Police arrived on the scene to discover three deceased males with gunshot wounds to the head. Reportedly, all three teenagers were stripped down to their underwear before being executed. Investigation into the incident indicated that the three teenagers were forced from the house, stripped, made to kneel in front of the door, and shot in the head. Tijuana police told the families that the teenagers had been tortured before being shot, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Authorities have no leads.

The families of the slain San Diego teenagers have expressed their grief and shock over what they consider to be a senseless crime.

“We’re all in disbelief that this happened,” Gomez’s cousin, Katheryn Garcia, told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a phone interview. “This was his first time going over to Tijuana or Ensenada.”

She described Gomez on a GoFundMe page, one which she set up to help with funeral expenses.

“He was just 17 years old, a goofy, loving and hardworking football player at O’Farrell High School, that wanted to give his family the world,” she wrote on the page.

Gomez was a senior — and Suarez-Ojeda graduated from the same school the year prior. The superintendent reached out to the families.

“It’s been pretty devastating for students and staff,” Superintendent Jonathan Dean told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s a tough situation.” Social workers and counselors have been on-site at the school to help students and staff deal with the tragedy.

“I know how this story sounds, like something that people hear on the news: You go to Tijuana and this happens,” Garcia said. “But he was the most selfless, kindest boy ever. This shouldn’t have happened to him.”