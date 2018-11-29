Sexy Instagram Fitness Model Ana Cheri Wears Black Lingerie In Latest Sultry Snap

Ana Cheri has become a top Instagram fitness model and influencer and she has built up a following of 11.6 million people on the popular social media site. She frequently shares photos showing her dressed in daring ensembles as she hypes her own products or other lines she endorses, and her latest snapshot is definitely generating buzz among her fans.

On Thursday, Ana Cheri shared a photo to her Instagram page showing her wearing a black Fashion Nova lingerie set. The Instagram fitness model said that the brand has been killing it lately with hot new styles and it is easy to see why she adores the sexy black bra and panty set.

As Vice details, Fashion Nova is a clothing brand that has gone viral in recent months in great part due to posts just like Cheri’s. They combine sultry looks, economical price points, and sexy social media stars to generate buzz and it’s been a working strategy.

In addition to Ana, Fashion Nova has been hyped frequently on social media by ladies like Kylie Jenner, Cardi B., Khloe Kardashian, Aubrey O’Day, Amber Rose, and Kourtney Kardashian. It’s also become a favorite brand of Instagram models and influencers like Anastasiya Kvitko, Demi Rose Mawby, and Tammy Hembrow.

In this latest photo of Cheri’s, Ana is sitting on a bed and facing the camera. As she toussles her hair with one hand, she leans on the other and smiles as she shows off her hourglass figure, curvy hips, and cleavage in the sexy black panties and lacy bandeau top that has off-the-shoulder lacy sleeves.

Cheri regularly garners a lot of likes on her photos and her followers go wild over her videos. This sexy lingerie selfie is already an incredibly popular one on Ana’s page. In just an hour, it already had more than 122,000 likes and plenty of comments from people noting how hot and sensual she looked.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Cheri is estimated to be worth possibly as much as $4.3 million thanks to her Instagram efforts and products she has created. Her income comes from a mixture of her own lines, like her calendar and workout gear, endorsements of other products she’s paid to promote, and things like in-person workout classes she offers.

Ana Cheri is on fire these days thanks to the millions who love what she has to share on Instagram. She continues to tease new products and opportunities that she has in development and her fans will be anxious to see what she has to share with them next.