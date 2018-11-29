OJ Simpson’s Ex-Manager Reveals Details About Infamous Murder Trial, Claims OJ Allegedly Had An Accomplice

The OJ Simpson murder trial is still one of the most debated celebrity cases in history. While Johnny Cochran and Robert Kardashian did manage to have OJ Simpson acquitted of the brutal 1994 murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, there are many people who still believe the former NFL star was, indeed, responsible for the murders. Now, OJ Simpson’s former manager is speaking out with new details about the infamous case and his claims have sparked yet another heated debate about the mysterious case.

OJ Simpson’s former manager, Norman Pardo, recently sat down for an interview with Page Six where he discussed the murders. Pardo, who worked with OJ for nearly 20 years after his acquittal, revealed he has been working with co-executive producer Dylan Howard for the past four years developing a documentary based on the controversial case.

While Pardo admitted that he doesn’t believe OJ actually carried out the murders, he does have reason to believe he may have “had at least one accomplice” to carry out the gruesome task. Pardo is also confident that the documentary may not only prove that OJ Simpson was, indeed, involved but also shed light on the full extent of the investigation and the possibility of an accomplice being part of the presumably orchestrated murders.

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” said Pardo, who claims to have more than 70 hours of video of Simpson that nobody has seen.

“We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers,” he said. “And they believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths — but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice.”

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about the OJ Simpson trial. On October 3, 1995, OJ was acquitted of both murders. Needless to say, the not guilty verdict garnered an array of reactions because many people were convinced OJ Simpson would spend the rest of his life behind bars. To make matters worse, after his acquittal, OJ conducted an interview with Esquire magazine that only made things more speculative.

According to the LA Times, OJ spoke hypothetically about his wife’s murder saying, “Let’s say I committed this crime… Even if I did this, it would have to have been because I loved her very much, right?”

That statement, alone, has always left people wondering if OJ Simpson really got away with murder which is why the case is still a major topic of discussion even after 20 years.

Norman Pardo is currently shopping the documentary to various networks in hopes of having it air in time to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the highly publicized homicides.