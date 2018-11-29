Britney Spears Pirouettes In Sports Bra & Bikini Bottoms In Throwback Instagram Video

Britney Spears posted a sweet throwback video on Instagram recently. The singer celebrated the “…Baby One More Time” music video’s 20th anniversary this week, and it seems as if she is taking some time to reflect on her journey thus far.

The “Toxic” singer looks flawless in the video clip. She was wearing a black sports bra with see-through mesh which clung to her voluptuous curves. She was also sporting a tiny turquoise string-bikini bottom that complemented Britney’s derriere to perfection.

The bikini style shows off Brit’s unbelievably ripped abs. Spear’s thighs appeared toned and lean, a testament to her hard-core fitness regimes.

The singer wore her long blonde tresses in a middle style that cascaded down her one sun-kissed shoulder. She wore a delicate necklace with a pendant, and no other visible jewelry. Her makeup was kept natural-looking, with the focus placed on her eyes and lips.

However, it is not Britney’s killer body that steals the show. This video clip is a testament to Britney’s ability as a dancer. Britney performs her impromptu dance at a house with a deck that has a beautiful view of the ocean.

The clip begins as Britney pirouettes on the balcony and pauses. She then leaps, or does a jeté, before landing with arms outstretched. She then admires the magnificent panorama. The camera then pans to allow the audience to see the view as well.

Britney Spears’ dance moves part of the reason why her fans have loved her for more than 20 years. Her 21.4 million Instagram followers are passionate about the star, and some have followed her career since she started out with The New Mickey Mouse Club at age 11.

The Instagram post has already garnered over 1.7 million views in the past hour, and proves that the 37-year-old still slays. A closer look at the 12,500 comments posted on the video reveals why Spears still has such a huge following.

kristenhendrix wrote, “I only watched this 100 times back to back,” clearly indicating that she loved the throwback post. Another fan, lucy_mozzz31, tagged her friend and quipped that, “I knew you would love it. That little leap at the end is everything.” Another fan felt that “This is the best one in a long time.”

Spears is preparing for her new Las Vegas residency, “Domination.” It will premiere on February 13, 2019, at the Park Theater in the Park MGM hotel and casino.