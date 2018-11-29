Chrissy Teigen To Join Carson Daly In Hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special, Per ‘E! News’

NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly special is going to gain a few more famous hosts this year, E! News reported. Daly, who has been hosting the special since 2004, will be joined by model-turned-chef Chrissy Teigen, as well as Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones.

Daly, Teigen, and Jones will gather in New York City’s Times Square on December 31 to introduce a number of live performances in the hour leading up to the new year. They will also lead the countdown as the New Year’s Eve ball drops.

The night’s musical acts have not yet been announced. However, Grammy award-winning country star Keith Urban is already set to perform live from Nashville. Urban will also host the “Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve” event at Nashville’s Bicentennial State Park.

New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly will be making a comeback this year, after the network chose not to broadcast the special in 2017. NBC had intended to air Sunday Night Football‘s final game of the regular season instead. However, the NFL changed their schedule, and the game was not broadcast after all. Reruns of Dateline and The Wall aired in its place.

In 2016, Daly hosted NBC’s special with America’s Got Talent judge Mel B. Notable artists such as Blake Shelton, Pentatonix, and Alicia Keys performed.

Before arriving in New York to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special, Daly hosted specials for the holiday on MTV.

“Our main goal has always been trying to deliver the live experience of Times Square to people at home and put it in their living room,” Daly told Billboard in 2016. “I do my best to encapsulate the excitement of the night and just kind of describe what I’m seeing to people who couldn’t be there.”

Other than hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special, Daly is well-known for his role as the host of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice, which is currently in its 15th season.

The network also just aired its annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin from Today helped kick off the holiday season by lighting the tree. Artists like Pentatonix, Kellie Picker, John Legend, and more gave accompanying performances.

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the network aired Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas special, which was full of musical performances and hilarious skits. The special also featured cameos from 24 celebrities, such as Kris Jenner and Stevie Wonder, according to People.