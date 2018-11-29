Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee, Shares Adorable Photo Of Family Embracing Christmas Season

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has a big holiday season coming up, his first to be celebrated in the company of all of his four children. In preparation for the holidays, Ronaldo’s reported fiancee Georgina Rodriguez worked on getting their house decorated. She just shared a post showing all four kids in the family together in embracing the holiday spirit — and the couple’s fans are going wild over the post.

This has been a big year for Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo. They welcomed their first child together about eight months ago, and they reportedly got engaged recently. In addition to their daughter, Alana Martina, they also have his three children who reportedly came via surrogate mothers: Cristiano Jr., 8, and 14-month-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria.

On Wednesday, Georgina shared the adorable holiday-themed photo to her Instagram page. It showed her with all four children, snuggled up with a toy Santa Claus on a gold and red throne in front of a white Christmas tree.

The second photo in the post showed the three littlest Ronaldo kids playing with some holiday decorations that were on a shelf. The spot where they were standing overlooked the stunning view the family has from their new villa in Italy.

Rodriguez — a 24-year-old Spanish model who met Ronaldo in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store — looked stunning in skinny jeans, a figure-hugging black sweater, and knee-high black boots. She looked content with the four kids, and none of the little Ronaldo children seemed too bothered by being with the fake Santa.

In the caption, Rodriguez wrote about what a great time they had buying decorations for their new home — and in getting everything put up. As the Daily Mail details, Georgina also noted that they were collaborating with the ADISCO Association in their decorating efforts, as the association donates the proceeds from what it sells to the Regina Margherita Hospital.

Cristiano’s fiancee has built up a following of 8.1 million people on Instagram, and they appeared to adore this family photo. More than 1 million of them liked the post, and there were plenty of comments regarding how adorable everybody looked together.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t shared anything publicly about their supposed engagement, but insiders have confirmed that the two are heading toward getting married. For now, it appears that they’re focusing on putting together a beautiful Christmas for all four of the family’s kids — and embracing their new home in Italy.