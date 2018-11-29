Kim Kardashian Says Fans ‘Hate’ Her After She Slams Sister Kourtney On ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian is seen in a new sneak peek clip for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians telling her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick that fans “hate” her for saying that Kourt was the “least exciting to look at.”

According to a Nov. 29 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian laughs off her comments about Kourtney Kardashian, saying that what she really meant to say what the her sister was the “most boring.”

“Oh my god. People are going so crazy,” Kourtney says in the clip. “They hate me,” Kim replies.

Kim and Kourtney then explain to Scott that they had gotten into a fight and that Kim told Khloe that Kourt was the “least exciting” member of the family to look at, and after fans saw the clip they began to take sides.

“People think I said ‘kill your mom,'” Kim says of the fan reaction. Kourt then goes on to say that people have been messaging her and revealing they’ve been abused by their family members and know that it’s very hurtful. “I knew they would do this to me,” Kim stated.

Kourtney then went on to reveal that someone wrote her and told her that she should thank Kim for her career. “I do all the time,” Scott chimes in. The oldest Kardashian sibling then says that she wanted to write back and say that if it wasn’t for her “personality” and “being funny” that the show “wouldn’t exist.”

Disick then laughs off Kardashian’s comment, adding “For sure. Without you this whole thing would be dead.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s feud with Kourtney Karashian may have been a hot topic among fans, but the sisters didn’t have bad blood for long. Not long after the episode aired, Kourt took to her social media account to post a sweet snapshot of herself with her sister and revealed that Kim was her very first best friend.

Fans have seen the Kardashian family fight among each other multiple times over the years, as cameras are there for almost everything in their lives. However, they always seem to come out on the other side stronger and bonded together even more.

