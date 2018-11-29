Hugh Jackman Back On Stage, World Tour Begins 2019

Hugh Jackman is set to tour the world in 2019 performing Broadway songs.

Hugh Jackman will be back on stage in the coming year as he sets off to perform songs from Broadway shows and films, according to Jackman’s official Twitter account. Without any lead-in to the tweet, Jackman revealed early Thursday morning he will be touring the world with a live orchestra while he performs songs from hit shows such as The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables.

Jackman, who is no stranger to multiple aspects of the entertainment industry, will kick off his tour – The Man. The Music. The Show. – on May 13, 2019, in Hamburg, Germany, according to Billboard. Jackman will be playing in venues more typical for rock stars. His tour will continue in France, Switzerland, and Ireland before finishing in London at the O2 Arena on June 2 and 3.

The North American part of the tour begins on June 18 in Houston at the Toyota Center. The Man. The Music. The Show. continues touring through Chicago and Detroit as it heads up to Canada. Jackman will land in Boston for a June 27 show at TD Garden. Followed by that are two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York. The tour then goes on to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Florida and Denver, hitting Las Vegas on July 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Man. The Music. The Show. ends its world tour in California, with a closing date on July 20 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

In an interview with the Today Show, Jackman joked this is not a “Wolverine musical.” Rather, his world tour is “a dream come true.”

“I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories,” Jackman told the Today Show. “With about a 26-piece orchestra and about 30 singers and dancers.”

Unable to contain his excitement, Jackman spoke of his love for concerts where each night is unique to its audience. He explained that was his goal for this show, that he did not want it to be cookie-cutter, but different for each performance. The Man. The Music. The Show. will have special guests.

“I’m just gonna have a party,” Jackman said. He chose some of his favorite numbers and will be attempting to keep a wide variety. “It’s a mixed bag.”

Jackman trains every day to get in shape for the grueling tour. From the moment he gets up, he is voice training, then dance practice is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This is a night where something’s gonna happen that can only happen there,” Jackman said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7.