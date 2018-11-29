Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Latest Instagram Post

After giving birth to her third child — and first daughter — on October 2, Kate Hudson is now looking toward the future as she sets her post-pregnancy health goals.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself donning a pair of leggings and a sports bra while posing in front of a full-length mirror for a selfie. In the photo, the mother-of-three is smiling at the mirror as she holds her phone in front of her, capturing a full shot of her post-baby body.

The Almost Famous star paired the picture with a lengthy message in which she discusses her health goals for the future.

“Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey,” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to explain that she will be shooting a new film, starting in the spring, and is looking to shed 25 pounds by then. She told her Instagram followers that she will be sharing her journey through her “Pretty Happy” Instagram account, which is a page where she shares fitness tips and other health-related content.

“I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!” Hudson continued in the caption.

The post, which the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 101,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in just 30 minutes after having been posted, with many fans thanking her for being candid and open about her journey.

“Thank you for posting a REAL post baby photo. Very inspiring!” one user wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Can I just say how beautiful you look right now? You’ve got mommy glow all over your face!”

Hudson did her first cycling workout since she welcomed Rani Rose, her daughter with Danny Fujikawa, the day after Thanksgiving, as People reported. For the workout session on Friday, Hudson jumped on her Peloton bike, which consists of an at-home spin bike that includes live streams of classes.

“Okay, on this Thanksgiving day, I’m thankful for Peloton,” Hudson said on her Instagram Story. “I’m about to have my first ride in months, so excited.”