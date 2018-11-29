Spotify Releases Mac Miller’s Singles Session Two Months After Rapper’s Death

Spotify released a video on Thursday of rapper Mac Miller performing his song “Dunno” from the album Swimming during his Spotify Singles live session back in August, just weeks before his untimely death. The tune, in addition to a cover of Billy Preston’s “Nothing From Nothing,” were also made available for listening on the streaming service, NME reported.

The footage from Miller’s live session, which was shared on Spotify’s social media, showed Miller fiddling around with a guitar in Spotify’s recording studio in New York City. Accompanied by a piano, he began playing “Nothing From Nothing” before the scene cut to Miller playing the beginning notes of “Dunno.” Miller was also showed playing the piano himself.

The words “Thank You Mac Miller” appeared at the end when the minute-long video faded to black.

“A few months ago, Mac Miller came to Spotify to record a new version of Dunno and a cover of Billy Preston’s Nothing From Nothing. His # SpotifySingles are now available to stream,” Spotify wrote in a tweet with the video.

Fans of the late rapper began streaming the live recordings and took to social media to express how emotional they were. Several said that hearing Miller’s voice brought them to tears and made them miss the artist even more.

“These Mac Miller acoustics are ripping my heart out,” one user wrote.

“I had to stop my typing, & take it in, & have a cry. His ‘Nothing from Nothing’ cover is just gorgeous. I’m so sorry there will be no more,” another person said when listened to the tracks.

“Dunno” was initially released as a track on his fifth studio album, Swimming, on August 3. The song peaked at No. 12 on Billboard‘s LyricFind U.S. chart for two weeks.

“Nothing From Nothing,” which was released in 1974 by Billy Preston, appeared on Preston’s album, The Kids & Me. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 in October that same year.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died in his Studio City home in September 2018, at age 26, due to an accidental drug overdose, according to Complex. The official autopsy report released earlier this month revealed that fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, a lethal substance combination, were found in his system.

In October, family, friends, and fans of Miller gathered at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles for a Celebration of Life tribute concert. Chance the Rapper, SZA, Travis Scott, Thundercat, and more performed in honor of Miller and shared their fondest memories of him.