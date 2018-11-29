Constance Nunes Flashes Curvy Backside In Nude Thong

Constance Nunes is at it again. The model and car enthusiast shared some racy new photos of herself flaunting her famous curves to her Instagram Story this week, and fans were loving it.

On Wednesday night, Constance Nunes posted a handful of photos via her social media account, ones which feature her in revealing clothing by JLux Label.

In one of the photos, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is seen sporting a nude-colored flowing blouse and a matching thong bodysuit. Nunes showed off her curvy backside in the photo. She sported a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow and darkly lined eyes.

Constance wore her long brown hair up in a messy bun at the base of her head in the sexy snapshot, striking a sultry pose while looking over her shoulder. Nunes also encouraged fans to check out the brand’s new styles before they sold out.

In another photo, Constance donned a floor length, dark green gown — one which was cut down to her navel, and flaunted the TV personality’s ample cleavage. The dress also boasted a thigh-high slit, one which showcased Nunes’ long, tanned legs.

In a third photo, Constance wore nothing but an all-white long-sleeved body suit, and styled her hair back in a classic ponytail. She also sported a gold cuff bracelet, diamond ring, gold necklace, and large hoop earrings in the photograph.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Constance Nunes had been deemed a dream girl by many of her admirers. The model shot to fame due to her new Netflix series, Car Masters: From Rust to Riches, where she and her team restore old cars and resell them for profit.

Nunes is a skilled engine mechanic who specializes in American iron, and recently revealed during an interview with Maxim that her ideal date would be eating burgers on the tailgate of a truck while sipping beer with her man.

Constance also revealed that she’s looking for a guy who can accept her for who she is — weird sense of humor and all.

“I like someone who laughs at the dumb s*** I say. I need someone who finds my sense of humor appealing and relatable.”

She also admitted that a man could easily catch her eye by riding up to her in a muscle car — or on a dirt bike — while sporting a Metallica t-shirt and some “questionable tattoos.”

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes on Instagram or on her Netflix series, which is currently streaming.