Wendy Williams Weighs In On Melania Trump’s Red Tree Decor In White House: ‘They Seem Devilish’

Every year, fans wait for photos of the White House’s annual Christmas decorations as part of the holiday tradition.

Earlier this week, Melania Trump took to Twitter to share photos of some of the White House’s Christmas decorations. While two pictures included images of green trees with white lights and red ornaments, there was a certain other photo that had many people buzzing. One of the hallways of the White House can be seen lined with red trees as part of the “American Treasures” theme.

The photos posted by Melania Trump have earned her a ton of attention, garnering over 70,000 likes, 13,000 retweets, and 11,000-plus comments. While some fans took time to applaud Melania Trump’s decor, countless others weighed in to let her know that they were not a fan. And according to Hollywood Life, talk show host Wendy Williams is also not a fan of her White House decorations.

“They seem devilish,” Williams said of Melania Trump’s choice in decor.

Additionally, Wendy said that she didn’t care for the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park on the Ellipse either. However, she did sing the praises of the legendary tree that sits in the middle of Rockefeller Center each and every year.

This is not the first time that Williams has used her talk show as a platform to speak out against Melania Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump. As the Atlanta Black Star reported in October, Williams also spoke her mind on the controversial Melania Trump lookalike in T.I.’s music video.

The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

While Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, lashed out at the video, calling it “disgusting” and saying that things like this “only further the divisiveness and bias in our country,” Williams had a different view on it, blaming the Trumps for starting the whole thing by “lowering the bar.”

“I think this administration has lowered the bar for everything. Everyone has jumped into the game, so yeah T.I. you’re in it too. And Melania, sit down … Trumps, you’ve done this to yourself. T.I., I found nothing wrong with it.”

Recently, Melania Trump sat down for a town hall session with students attending Liberty University. The Inquisitr shared that the topic of interest was cyber-bullying, and Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative is focused on the fight against cyber-bullying. During the gathering, Melania made it clear that you should fight back when it comes to cyber-bullying.

“I will do what is right for the next generation and to be focused on helping how to use it and how much to use it — the social media… So next generation can be respectful and kind and also sometimes you need to fight back,” Melania Trump said.

It remains to be seen if Melania Trump will fight back on the red tree backlash.