CM Punk Talks Returning To Wrestling, Problem With Today’s WWE, And Fighting Logan Paul

Some fans may not know where CM Punk stands, but he appears to have it all put together.

CM Punk is one of the great mysteries of the professional fighting and wrestling world as fans are always wondering where he will end up. Ever since leaving WWE, he has had two fights in UFC but it isn’t known if he will have a third. Now, he’s about to begin doing an announcing gig for MMA, but he still has so many other things moving around in that brain of his. The former WWE Champion has spoken on a possible return to wrestling, future fights, and even Logan Paul.

For years now, Punk has been away from WWE and even though many will never say never in the world of professional wrestling, that relationship seems dead. His run there was a successful one, but he’s now become a bit critical of the company where he held the gold for a very long time.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Punk said that WWE isn’t the only place to go in wrestling these days, but they are where many want to be. His problem with the WWE product today is that the characters aren’t getting a chance to develop.

“I think they can command their price if they want there. But if they did go there, then they’d just be another guy — just like everybody else on that show. It’s amazing, the more time the show gets, the less time it really seems they develop new characters.”

Even though CM Punk knows that a lot of wrestlers want to go to WWE, they aren’t the only promotion in the world.

All In

As recently reported by Inquisitr, a brand new promotion called All Elite Wrestling appears to be in the works from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Back in early September, they put on a huge independent show called All In and it was a great success for everyone involved.

CM Punk still insists that he was never presented an actual offer to appear from Cody Rhodes, but he would be willing to listen.

“I would always listen. I would listen to them, because just like Dave, I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business. I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made [for the All In event Sept. 1]. An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, ‘Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that’ is not an offer. That’s not an offer.”

MMA fighter Tyron Woodley has been a huge supporter of CM Punk during his run in UFC, and the idea of Punk fighting YouTuber Logan Paul was brought up to him. Woodley kept on saying that Punk would end up winning in a fight between him and Paul.

YouTuber @LoganPaul challenged fighter @CMPunk back in August – and now, Punk has finally responded ????????https://t.co/N2QPMI4Uh1 — DEXERTO – Trending Esports, Gaming & Social Media (@Dexerto) November 28, 2018

While the challenge was made by Paul and CM Punk did say that he has a lot of things going on and loose ends to tie up, fighting the YouTuber is not one of them.

“I’m not fighting Logan Paul. I think this is one of the avenues where people will be like, ‘I don’t even know who Logan Paul is.’ Logan Paul is apparently a popular guy, but it’s not in any kind of avenue that I drive my car on. The only thing I know about him is he’s the guy who filmed the dead body in the Japanese suicide forest, which is don’t get me started on that, because I’ll say a bunch of stuff and then I’m sure somebody will make a YouTube video about it.”

CM Punk is still in the world of MMA and he could possibly have more fights ahead of him, but he has plenty of other things to keep him busy. There is always the small chance that he may end up back in WWE or a wrestling ring somewhere, but for now, he’s still venturing down other avenues. One thing appears to be certain, though, and it’s that his street does not include a stop to fight Logan Paul.