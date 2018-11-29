‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Phyllis Keeps A Big Secret From Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 30 bring secrets between Nick and Phyllis and conspiracy between Billy and Kyle as things heat up in Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) keeps a secret from Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to She Knows Soaps. Things are a bit contentious with Genoa City’s newest power couple after Nick’s reaction to Sharon (Sharon Case) finding out about them living together by stopping by. Now Phyllis worries that Nick isn’t fully committed to her even though they’re living together.

The exes fell back together after Sharon dumped Nick at the altar and Sharon’s revelation led to Billy (Jason Thompson) dropping Phyllis at the wedding, too. Then, Billy slept with Summer for revenge, and Phyllis kept that secret from Nick. Now, Summer fled Genoa City to take a job offer from Victor in Dubai, and the secrets between Nick and Phyllis are mounting.

According to Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers, Billy and Phyllis work closely together on a project at Jabot, and Billy realizes the spark is still there despite all the hurt between them. Now, he wants Phyllis back, but does Phyllis actually want Billy back? That remains to be seen. Sleeping with Summer purely for revenge certainly crossed a line that is mighty tough to uncross when it comes right down to it. However, if there’s trouble with Nick, Phyllis could very well make an impulsive choice, which is how she often does things.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy conspire together. It’s no secret that both Abbott men are hungry for power at Jabot. Billy had the top spot at the family company for a while, but he didn’t manage to hold onto it for long, thanks in part to Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Kyle, and Summer conspiring to bring him down. Now, Kyle proves he’s willing to collaborate with whomever he believes can help him achieve his goals when he teams up with Billy.

The two men will likely attempt to bring down Phyllis, who currently reigns supreme at Jabot. They cannot stand that she’s not even an Abbott despite the fact that she was once married to Jack (Peter Bergman), which makes her a sort of Abbott in theory perhaps. Jack so carefully worked to ensure that Phyllis wouldn’t get a piece of the company during their divorce, and now here’s Phyllis as CEO — ironic.

One thing Kyle might not see coming, though, is that Billy still feels chemistry with Phyllis, and that could cloud his vision when it comes to Jabot’s top dog. Their conspiring will likely end up in shambles.