Watch Real Betis Vs Olympiacos Piraeus UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Spanish side Real Betis jockeys for the top spot in the UEFA Europa League Group F against Greek giants Olympiacos, who sit just one point behind.

UEFA Europa League Group F has become the tightest and most exciting in the competition’s group stage so far, and the outlook is likely to only get more thrilling when leaders Real Betis face Greek Super League giants Olympiacos Piraeus on Thursday — at the same time that second-place AC Milan faces winless F91 Dudelange, as the Inquisitr reported. The Luxembourgians remain the only winless team in the group, and if that trend continues, Milan will finish Matchday Five at 10 points. This makes it all the more imperative for Real Betis, who currently sit at eight points, and Olympiacos — tied with Milan at seven — to win the game that will live stream from Seville.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Betis vs. Olympiacos Piraeus UEFA Europa League Group F match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Time at the 60,700-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, Spain — on Thursday, November 29.

But will the Spaniards suffer from complacency? Their coach, Quique Setien, made a bizarre comment on Wednesday — saying that he is unconcerned about whether his team wins or loses, according to Business Standard.

When the two clubs squared off in September, the match ended with no goals on the scoreboard, in what was the first time ever facing a Greek side for Real Betis, according to UEFA.com. While Olympiacos have played in Spain 15 times, the iconic Greek club has never won there, losing 13 of 15 matches with a pair of draws.

Olympiacos will try to win in Spain for the first time in 16 tries on Thursday. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch the Real Betis vs. Olympiacos Piraeus UEFA Europa League match live stream online from Seville, access the streaming video provided by offered by B/R Live, which carries the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99. B/R Live will provide the only live stream of the Europa League match available the United States, but will be available on mobile devices — and set top streaming boxes such as the Roku — by downloading the B/R Live app.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in the Real Betis home country of Spain, GOLL Football will show the match. Fans in the away side’s home country of Greece can watch live online using a live stream from Cosmote Sport. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. In many African countries, Canal Sport + Afrique will live stream the match.

A list of live stream sources for the Real Betis vs. Olympiacos Piraeus UEFA Europa League match in numerous other countries around the world is accessible by visiting LiveSoccerTV.com.