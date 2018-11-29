Jenelle Evans Unfollows Husband David Eason On Social Media

Jenelle Evans is no longer following her husband, David Eason, on Instagram. The couple, who have reportedly had a rocky marriage, could be hinting at more trouble still with their latest social media activity.

According to a Nov. 29 report by Radar Online, the drama started when David Eason took a blow torch and set a fire on the property that he shares with Jenelle Evans. The fire grew quickly, and even engulfed surrounding branches and leaves in flames. Soon after, the Teen Mom 2 star unfollowed her husband.

Although Eason reportedly still follows Evans at this time, the couple are also no longer friends on Facebook, seemingly revealing that they’ve had some sort of falling out.

The pair’s alleged split comes just weeks after the reality star called 911 and claimed that David had physically assaulted her.

“My husband just assaulted me. He pinned my down on the ground in the yard. I think I heard my collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm,” Evans told the dispatcher.

“He got violent because he’s been drinking. I’m recovering from a surgery on Monday. I can’t breath. I have four kids in the house with me right now. They’re all sleeping. I don’t know what to do. He left the house. I don’t know what to do right now,” Jenelle Evans continued.

Fans, who have been troubled by the abuse in Jenelle and David’s home for months now, immediately got worried about the Teen Mom 2 star. However, she quickly released a video claiming that she was okay, and that Eason did not assault her.

Jenelle told her followers that she knows they’ve been worried about her, and that everything was “fine.” She also claimed that she’s been in abusive relationships in the past, and would “not put up” with another one, claiming she would end the relationship if David were to abuse her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after Jenelle’s 911 call, her co-star, Kailyn Lowry, allegedly told those close to her about the incident and revealed that she believes Evans should leave her husband before something bad happens to her or one of her children.

Evans currently has three children, sons Jace and Kaiser, from previous relationships, and daughter Ensley, whom she shares with David. Eason also has two other children from previous relationships. His daughter, Maryssa, often stays with he and Jenelle.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans’ dramatic personal life when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV next year.