Actor & Artist Quincy Brown Speaks Out About Mother Kim Porter Following Her Funeral Over The Weekend

For the first time since Kim Porter’s funeral, her son — actor and artist Quincy Brown — has taken to social media with a message thanking everyone for their support. Quincy shared a photo from his mother’s funeral, which was held at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia, last weekend. According to Black America Web, Quincy was listed on the funeral program to speak about his mother.

The photo he shared captured the moment that he approached the podium to speak. Quincy was accompanied by his father, singer Al B. Sure, and Diddy, who has been an active stepfather and role model to Quincy for the vast majority of his life. Both men stood with their son for moral support, helping him through the difficult moment.

On Thursday, November 29, Quincy Brown took to Instagram with a heartfelt message to all who have supported him and his family during this very trying time. Captioning the photo, he wrote, “To my family, friends, Qrew, entertainment colleagues and all of my family’s supporters… Thank you for your endless love, condolences, best wishes and positive energy through the toughest heartbreak I will ever encounter. Please know that your wishes of strength have united us as a family closer than ever. Heaven has gained a special angel to look over ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart….Thank Y’all.”

The latest news about Quincy Brown’s most recent post follows a string of headlines about Kim Porter’s tragic, unexpected death. Shortly after her death was confirmed, Quincy took to Instagram with a post sharing his reaction to the startling news. At the time, the 27-year-old posted a photo with his mother and twin sisters. He concluded with a special message to his late mother. Quincy wrote, “I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

As the world moves forward in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas holiday, Kim Porter’s four children are likely dreading the first holiday they’ll spend without their mother. For that reason, fans are still embracing her children with an outpouring of support. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the wake of Kim Porter’s death, all of Diddy’s exes recently took to social media with tributes vowing to be there for her children as they try to move forward during this difficult time.