‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Summer Leaves On A Jet Plane

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 29 brings a big goodbye, recriminations, and a helping hand as Genoa City residents adjust to their new normals.

Summer (Hunter King) got all the details about her new job from Victor (Eric Braeden) via a video chat. Despite her parent’s objections, Summer continued with her plan to leave Genoa City and run Newman Enterprises Dubai office. Nick (Joshua Morrow) got on a chat with Victor and berated him for using Summer to get back at him. However, Victor assured his son that he doesn’t want Summer in GC to watch her parents implode once again.

At Jabot, Phyllis asked Summer if her leaving had anything to do with Billy (Jason Thompson), but Summer assured her mother that Billy didn’t play into her decision making at all. Summer remained steadfast in her choice, and ultimately, her parents supported her. They kissed and hugged her goodbye as Abby (Melissa Ordway) warned her the Victor would undermine her if she made a mistake.

Ultimately, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) brought Summer plenty of luxurious items for her flight, and Summer departed for supposedly greener pastures in Dubai.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) gushed to Sharon (Sharon Case) about her romantic gift to Top of the Tower. Mia asked for Sharon’s advice on creating a candlelight dinner for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Sharon gave her the tip to get catering from the Club. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) overheard her mom’s suggestion and asked Sharon about it. Sharon said she just said that she planned to take the high road, and Mariah quipped if Sharon went any higher then she’d run out of oxygen. For her part, Mariah admitted that she feels conflicted about her relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Later, Mia caught up with Arturo (Jason Canela) at the Club bar and needled him about his relationship with Abby. Arturo assured his sister-in-law that things were real between himself and Abby and suggested that Mia focuses on Rey. Elsewhere, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) came to an understanding about her virginity and decided to move forward with their relationship.

Finally, at Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, Devon told Ana (Loren Lott) she’d be great for Shauna to have around. Then, he told his sister not to worry about work without any explanation, and then he left. Later on, Ana found Devon at the Club bar drinking with some musicians. Ana noted that the gathering seemed more like a party than a business transaction.

Devon called his sister out on her motivations for returning to Genoa City considering she didn’t even manage to show up when Hilary died or when Lily (Christel Khalil) went to jail. He admitted that he believes Neil (Kristoff St. John), Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Nate (Brooks Darnell) recruited her to come and look out for him. Ana denied Devon’s accusation, though.

Later, Devon arrived home briefly to change for a late evening out. Ana and Nate were there, and Devon asked Ana to be his sister, not his warden. Nate begged Devon to listen to them, but he refused.