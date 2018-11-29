Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Stunning Throwback Pics Honor This Life-Changing Event

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared some absolutely stunning throwback pics on Instagram recently, wherein she honored a life-changing event — and a person that has made a difference in her life.

Jersey Shore star Polizzi wished husband Jionni LaValle a “happy anniversary” with a series of gorgeous photos from their wedding day in 2014.

The reality star noted in the caption belonging to the photo share, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You are my everything and I’m so excited for what the future holds for us as a couple and as parents. There’s no one else I would rather be on this journey with than you hunnie.”

The two are parents to two children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, and recently announced on Thanksgiving that they will welcome a third child in the spring of 2019.

The couple famously met during the filming of the MTV reality show — in the summer of 2010 — in Seaside Heights. Those were the days of filming the earlier episodes of the series, when trips to the club Karma and booze-fueled blackouts went hand-in-hand.

Their initial hookup would have been unlikely to suggest to viewers that the two might share a future together as a couple. After a drunken dance-off at Karma, the duo retreated to the shore house’s infamous smush room, where LaValle whispered to a very drunk Polizzi “Say my name… You don’t remember, do you?” Always quick with an answer, Snooki replied, “I’ll call you Bernard.”

Flash forward to March of 2012, when the couple announced that they were engaged — and pregnant with their first child, son Lorenzo, who was born in August of 2012.

Polizzi tied the knot with her longtime love LaValle at the groom’s family church, Saint Rose of Lima in East Hanover, on Saturday, November 29, 2014. By then, the couple had welcomed a daughter, Giovanna, who was two months old when they wed.

The couple had a large bridal party, which included the couple’s children — 2-year-old son Lorenzo and 2-month-old daughter Giovanna — as well as fellow Jersey Shore alums Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Samantha Giancola.

New Jersey Bride reported that after the ceremony, the newlyweds — and their nearly 500 guests — enjoyed an opulent Great Gatsby–inspired reception at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey.

“It was Jionni’s idea to use Gatsby as the theme of our wedding,” says Nicole. “We saw the movie together and both loved it. Plus, my favorite colors are black and gold, which fits with the 1920s Art-Deco style, so it was perfect.”

New Jersey Bride also reported that the couple gifted their male guests bottles of Scotch and Hershey’s kisses, and the ladies were given Nicole’s limited-edition wedding fragrance “Snooki Love.”

Happy four-year Anniversary to the lovely couple.