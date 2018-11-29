Jennifer Lopez Discloses What Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Has Taught Her About Business

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez has taught her about more than just love. The Second Act star recently revealed that her boyfriend of almost two years helped her to improve upon her business practices, according to People.

During LinkedIn’s latest “Conversations with…” series, Lopez shared some of the advice that Rodriguez, former professional baseball shortstop, gave her to sharpen her business skills.

“You’re the product,” Lopez said Rodriguez told her.

Lopez said that she knew she needed to improve when her company made nearly 2 billion dollars, but the entertainment star was only receiving less than five percent of profits.

“It wasn’t until really Alex came into my life and had such a nice grasp of the business world and so much experience in his own life in real estate and in business and dealing with private equity firms and things like that,” the star continued.

Rodriguez entered the business world after 22 seasons with Major League Baseball. He became the chief executive of A-Rod Corporation, a holding company for a number of investments — in real estate, fitness, and property construction. The baseball star’s knowledge of business has landed him a guest spot on Shark Tank.

Rodriguez and Lopez also partnered with Project Destined, a non-profit organization aimed at teaching youth about real estate and exposing them to real business opportunities, according to NBC.

In addition to the business lessons she’s learned, Lopez revealed some of the greatest life lessons she’s encountered.

“What I think I’ve learned and what I’m trying to do now at this point in my life is to say ‘no’ a little bit more and hone it down to like working smarter instead of working all the time. It gets tiring,” she said.

When Rodriguez and Lopez aren’t tackling the business world together, the two lovebirds are happily settled down with their children. Lopez, who was previously married to Marc Anthony, has a set of 10-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel. Rodriguez, on the other hand, settled a divorce from Cynthia Scurtis and has two daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, People reported.

When asked about a possible marriage in the near future, Lopez simply said that she and Rodriguez are in no rush.

“I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past… we’re going to do things at our own pace,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres during Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lopez said that she and Rodriguez are incredibly happy where they are right now.