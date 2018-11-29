Rita Ora Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Dress Blows Up To Expose Bare Backside

Rita Ora hit the red carpet as she attended the Cartier Precious Cargo Party in Sydney, Australia this week. However, the singer seemingly wasn’t expecting a big gust of wind.

According to a November 29 report by the Daily Mail, Rita Ora was spotted at the event wearing a see-through nude-colored dress — one which hung down to her feet, and bounced with light ruffles at the end. However, a gust of wind picked up the dress while Rita was walking the red carpet at the event, and led to an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

In the paparazzi photos, Ora is seen walking through the event as her dress blows back and exposes her bare backside to the cameras. Although Rita often shows some major skin in revealing outfits at events and on social media, it seems that she wasn’t expecting to reveal her posterior in the loose fitting frock.

While at the party, Rita wore her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, natural-looking waves. She wore her signature dark eye makeup and a nude lip. The singer also donned large hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and tan heels to complete her look.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rita Ora has been very busy as of late. The singer has performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, taking the stage with famous models such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Behati Prinsloo, and more — and also belted out one of her songs during the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

From there, Rita went on to appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she performed one of her new songs. However, technical difficulties threw off Ora’s lip syncing, and had fans calling her out.

Meanwhile, singer John Legend came to her defense, revealing that every single person who performs at the parade is forced to lip sync, and that they were having technical issues during the entire event.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live,” Legend tweeted following the parade.

“During today’s parade, several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist’s control,” Macy’s tweeted following the parade, which also included performances by Sugarland, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

Fans can see Rita Ora perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it airs December 2, on CBS.