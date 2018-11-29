NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal ‘Perfect Fit’ For Detroit Pistons, Per ‘Click On Detroit’

Do the Pistons have enough assets to trade for Bradley Beal?

As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the Washington Wizards are planning to make a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Wizards have made every player on the roster, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions.

Between the two superstars, Wojnarowski believes that Beal has a broader market than Wall. Aside from being younger, the 25-year-old shooting guard has a friendly contract and a better three-point shooter. One of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in acquiring Beal from the Wizards is the Detroit Pistons.

Despite having the formidable frontcourt duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, the Piston obviously need more star power in order to be considered as a legitimate title contender in the 2018-19 NBA season. According to Click On Detroit, Bradley Beal will be a “perfect fit” for the Pistons.

“Beal is a career 39 percent three-point shooter. Currently, the Pistons rank 26th in three-point shooting, at 32 percent. They also take the seventh most three-point shot in the NBA. The Pistons are struggling to make outside shots, which is needed in an offense operated through Blake Griffin. Griffin often drives to the basket and kicks the ball out to an open player on the perimeter. Cue the doink. They miss a lot. Pairing Beal with Griffin and Drummond could finally open a threat on the perimeter that teams will have to respect.”

Trading Brandon Ingram for Bradley Beal would reportedly be a "difficult decision" for the Lakers. https://t.co/2r7B7WX4Ti pic.twitter.com/Rv6aXg7LgV — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) November 27, 2018

Bradley Beal will not only give the Pistons a very reliable scoring option next to Blake Griffin and Andre Drumond, but he will also tremendously improve their three-point shooting that is currently one of the worst in the league. This season, Beal is averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steal on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

To acquire Bradley Beal from the Wizards, Click On Detroit suggested that the Pistons could offer a trade package including Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard/Stanley Johnson, and a future draft pick to Washington. The suggested offer matches Beal’s salary, but it remains a big question mark if it will be enough to convince the Wizards to make a deal. Trading Beal for Jackson doesn’t make any sense for the Wizards, especially if they intend to keep John Wall or they have a hard time finding a team willing to absorb his lucrative deal.