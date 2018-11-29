Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Arrive In Jodhpur Ahead Of Wedding

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Jodhpur for their impending wedding.

According to an E! News report, the couple will get married over the weekend. As they arrived, the bride-to-be wore a white Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. Chopra, 36, paired the look with taupe, open-toed heels and gold, dangly earrings. The 26-year-old singer coordinated with his fiancee in khaki pants, a white T-shirt and a tan bomber style jacket, which he paired with comfy white tennis shoes. Chopra held Jonas’s arm as they walked through the airport dazzling fans with another look at her gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

The celebrities, who announced their engagement in May, arrived to crowds of fan wishing them luck as they begin this latest chapter of their lives together. Also arriving were Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas. Security surrounded everybody as they made their way through the crowds of well-wishers. While many guests will attend the festivities honoring the bride and groom, one notable couple will not attend. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to see Markle’s friend say “I do.” According to a Daily Mail report, they reportedly aren’t traveling to India because of the duchess’s pregnancy.

Before their arrival in Jodhpur, Chopra and Jonas went to Mumbai for their puja ceremony at her mother’s home ahead of their wedding. Their marriage festival includes many special moments like a Mehendi ceremony, which is expected later today. During today’s event, the bride, as well as her female family and friends, will receive elaborate henna tattoos on their hands and feet.

Other events celebrating the marriage of Chopra and Jonas include a sangeet, a cocktail party, and a haldi ceremony. Then, their wedding vows will include both a traditional Indian ceremony as well as a Christian ceremony, according to an Inquisitr report. The nuptials will take place on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur with the Christian ceremony also taking place in India.

The lavish location reportedly costs $60,000 a night to rent. Guests started checking into the palace on Thursday and are expected to stay there for the weekend of the wedding festivities. The palace sports 65 original Art Deco bedrooms, which come with a steep nightly price tag of $922 per guest per night. For the price, those who stay get the experience of India’s last living palace, which includes butler service, peacocks, and a lavish couple’s massage room.

Those in the know believe Chopra and Jonas will occupy the venue’s Maharani Suite on their wedding night.

Recently delivered fireworks provide a hint at the occasion’s explosive denouement.