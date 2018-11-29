Khloe Kardashian Shows Some Skin In Los Angeles Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Khloe Kardashian was spotted hitting the town in L.A. this week and showing off some skin in the process.

According to a Nov. 29 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she headed to the nail salon this week. In the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen showing off her toned arms in a revealing off the shoulder black top.

Khloe rocks a pair of skin-tight black leggings and the asymmetrical top, which falls off of her left shoulder to expose her entire arm and part of her chest, flaunting her ample cleavage.

Kardashian has black polish on her nails and sports a bracelet on her right wrist as well as a her signature large hoop earrings. Khloe wears her long, blonde hair half up and in waves for the outing, while she completed her look with a pair of black-and-white zebra print ankle boots.

The reality star also dons a full face of makeup, including a bronzed glow, long, dark eyelashes, and a berry lip color on her plump pout.

Scott Disick was later spotted at the same salon, as it seems he dropped by to visit with Khloe during her appointment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s latest outing comes just as fans have been speculating that she may have had some recent plastic surgery.

Dr. Norman Rowe, a board certified plastic surgeon who has not treated Khloe, tells Life & Style that her new look is more than just some over-editing or Instagram filters.

The doctor claims that Kardashian has likely gone under the knife in recent months to alter her famous face, and that she might have had a nose job, brow lift, and fillers.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor says.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.