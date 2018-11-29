Macaulay Culkin Reveals That He Gives In To Watching ‘Home Alone’ With Girlfriend Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin revealed that he has given in and watched one of his most iconic movies at the request of his longtime girlfriend Brenda Song.

The 38-year-old former Home Alone and Home Alone 2 star appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed that his lady love was tentative when she asked if he wanted to watch his holiday film classic during a quiet night at home.

“She’s flipping through the channels and she’s like, ‘Eh, you wanna watch it?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!'” he said, laughing.

Song also got a rare treat, having a seat next to the man who had uttered some of the most iconic film lines in history.

Did he indulge her during their viewing by speaking along with the film?

“I have indulged that. Most of the time I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like, ‘Keep the change you filthy animal,'” he recalled.

“Whatever gets her motor running, I guess,” he quipped.

Culkin also noted that it is during the holiday season that he gets “most recognized.”

He also noted that he is holding a strange online competition to vote for his new middle name. Right now the biggest contender is actually “Macaulay Culkin,” which would make him, Macaulay “Macaulay Culkin” Culkin.

The contest came up while the actor discussed his lifestyle brand, Bunny Ears. According to the website, “The foundations of the Bunny Ears brand are Proclivities, Diet, Exploration, and Upscale Culture.”

In hopes of driving traffic to the site, Macaulay has created a poll in which fans can select his new middle name. The five middle names are Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Keiran, TheMcribIsBack and Publicity Stunt. Kieran was Macaulay’s brother, Kieran Culkin’s recommendation.

“So if somebody comes up to me at the airport and says, ‘Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?’ I go, ‘Well, Macaulay Culkin is my middle name,'” he laughed to Fallon of the name choice.

Culkin and Song have been dating for well over one year.

Song is best known for her role of a rich girl with a heart of gold London Tipton on Disney Channel’s Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

The series starred Cole Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

Also starring in the series were Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis, and Kim Rhodes. The show ran from 2005 through 2008 and was nominated three times for both an Emmy Award Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.

Prior to becoming romantically involved with each other, Culkin famously dated Mila Kunis for 15 years while Song was formerly engaged to Miley Cyrus’ musician brother, Trace Cyrus.