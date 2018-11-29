‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Drops $500K On A Medallion Of His Face In Diamonds

Just in case you didn’t think Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio was over the top with his hair, tan and high-flying lifestyle, the DJ turned reality show superstar now has some insane new ice to add to his collection.

The Jersey Shore star has allegedly dropped a cool $500K on a medallion of his face made entirely of diamonds as a reward to himself for all his hard work, per Page Six.

TMZ reported that the 38-year-old Jersey Shore star reportedly co-designed the custom pendant with Avi, the owner of Pristine Jewelers in NYC.

The piece, which according to Page Six took three months to create, is modeled after an illustration of the DJ’s face that can be found on all of his merchandise and has also been seen in various ways on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The illustration is complete with his iconic blowout, diamond earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

Page Six reported that the 36-carat pendant hangs on a 48-carat tri-color Cuban link chain covered in rose, yellow and white diamonds.

DelVecchio allegedly even picked out a matching tri-color Cuban link bracelet to complete the look. You know, to complete the look.

The DJ is also working with MTV as part of Fan Appreciation Week, which launched on November 26. The contest, which will air through the channels’ programming, will feature lots of once-in-a-lifetime giveaways.

The catch is that fans must watch the programming live to be eligible for some “seriously awesome prizes.”

DelVecchio is one of the “thank you” gifts, according to MTV. The complete list of prizes is available for viewing, including how to win, by clicking here.

Pauly D Drops Half a Million for His Face in Diamonds https://t.co/UfgzwqYth7 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 29, 2018

“You can win a VIP experience with me,” the Jersey Shore star revealed in the clip. In the words of DelVecchio, we love presents this time of year!

One grand prize winner will win a VIP trip to see DelVecchio in Atlantic City. Another top winner will score a trip for two to New York City to take a pizza making class with the cast of Floribama Shore.

The series is winding down with only a few episodes remaining, which are set to explore the complicated lives of DelVecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, and Angelia Pivarnick.

Tonight’s episode titled Pork Roll or Taylor Ham features the Guidos who are missing their meatball, Deena, so they decide to kidnap her; Ronnie invites Jewish Barbie to stay the night in his room.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV. Its final episode will air on December 13.