‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Finds Abigail A Changed Woman, Leo Spills A Shocking Secret

Days of our Lives spoilers are heating up as the week is winding down. There will be a ton of new surprises and twists coming in Salem towards the end of the week, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see a big casting shake up on Thursday. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will head to Bayview to visit Abigail Devearaux DiMera and find her a changed woman. The character, who has been played by actress Marci Miller for the past year, is now being portrayed by Kate Mansi.

As many fans will remember, Mansi held the role of Abby before Marci stepped in. Once Miller decided not to return to the soap opera, Mansi agreed to return for a short stint in order to finish out Abigail’s dramatic storyline. However, the future of the character is seemingly still up in the air once Kate exits again.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will turn to someone unexpected to help him get a job. Since pretty much everyone in town hates him for his past behavior, which includes murder, Ben has been having trouble finding employment.

It seems that nearly anyone would be unexpected when it comes to helping Ben, but Chad, JJ, Will, or Sonny could also be people whom Ben would likely clash with. Perhaps he’ll ask Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for a job.

In addition, Days of our Lives viewers will also see that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will seek out her former husband, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and reveal that she’s got some major dirt on Stefan. The duo will then work together in hopes of taking the DiMera kingpin down, and may even possibly renew their romance while they are at it.

In the latest #DAYS, Will and Sonny reunite but get a shocking surprise!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/OxpIh5ZT3a — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 27, 2018

However, Kate may have bigger fish to fry. Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will reportedly meet back up with Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) to drop a bombshell about Kate.

It seems that Days of our Lives fans could see Leo spill the beans about Kate’s involvement with the sexual harassment lawsuit, and more of Sonny’s troubles. This will be a shocking blow for Will, who has a special bond with his grandmother, and will likely want to confront her about her horrible actions.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.